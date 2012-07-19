New Market Study Published: Construction in Japan - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015

New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- The level of activity in the Japanese construction industry declined during the review period (2006-2010) as a result of the saturation of key construction markets following a continuous decline in birth rates since the 1980s. This has caused Japan to have an aging and shrinking population whose needs are already effectively catered to and therefore have little demand for new construction, a situation which has resulted in the country's residential, institutional and commercial construction markets declining as a result of saturation. Furthermore, Japan's infrastructure construction market is struggling due to the fact that, as the country already has highly developed rail, road, air and port infrastructure networks, there is little demand for new facilities; while the country's industrial construction market is declining due to Japan's leading position as a manufacturing hub being threatened by emerging economies such as China and South Korea. Finally, the onset of the global financial crisis further exacerbated Japan's weak market conditions, leading the country's construction industry to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of X.XX% during the review period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Following a period of overall Japanese economic recovery in 2010, the country's construction industry also displayed signs of recovery; a process that was halted by the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 that caused infrastructure damage that is estimated at JPYXX.XX to JPYXX.XX trillion, destroyed over 300,000 homes, and damaged roads, ports and energy facilities. As part of the country's reconstruction efforts, the Japanese government announced an aid package of JPYX.XX trillion in April 2011, and this package is expected help the Japanese construction industry to record a CAGR of X.XX% over the forecast period (2011-2015) and reach a projected value of JPYXX.X trillion in 2015.
Key Highlights
- The construction industry is one of the key industries in Japan and similar to the country's economy, ranks as the third largest construction industry in the world, behind the US and China.
- Infrastructure construction was the largest market in the Japanese construction industry in 2010, with a value of JPY13.1 trillion.
- Residential construction, which was the largest market in the Japanese construction industry in 2006, saw its market share decline by 6.1 percentage points during the review period.
- The value of the Japanese commercial construction market is projected to increase from JPY2.9 trillion in 2010 to JPY3.2 trillion in 2015.
- During the review period, institutional construction was the fastest-growing market within the Japanese construction industry, recording a CAGR of 5.10%.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Shimizu Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd, Taisei Corporation, Obayashi Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in Spain - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Australia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in the GCC - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in BRIC - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in the Philippines - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Chile - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Qatar - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Germany - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in the Netherlands - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Canada - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015