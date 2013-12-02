New Market Study Published: Consumer and Innovation Trends in Milk 2013

New Beverages market report from Datamonitor: "Consumer and Innovation Trends in Milk 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- As consumer trends drive innovation and purchase behavior it is increasingly vital to understand how to shape products to best meet them. This brief outlines the most important consumer and product trends impacting the milk category globally, using Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework as a basis to organize the key themes covered.
Scope of the Report
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the milk category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' purchase of milk products.
- Case studies and numerous product examples throughout the brief showcase best-in-class innovations in milk products from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
Report Highlights
Dairy alternatives, including soy milk and soy drinks, are the fastest growing sub-categories within the milk market. This reflects growing consumer awareness of allergies and intolerances, and demand for products that address them.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to milk? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- Where is innovation occurring in milk and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for milk manufacturers?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
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