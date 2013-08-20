New Market Study Published: Consumer Appliances in Hong Kong, China

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Appliances in Hong Kong, China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Consumer appliances in Hong Kong posted volume growth of less than 3% in 2012. More middle class consumers in Hong Kong are looking for better enjoyment of life, which is reflected in the increasing demand for high performance consumer appliances that can enhance consumers' daily lives by providing quality enjoyment and reducing the time spent on housework. With the strengthening coffee and red wine cultures, more consumers buy coffee machines for fresh coffee to replace instant coffee, and...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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