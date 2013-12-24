New Market Study Published: Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Germany, 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Germany, 2013" from Conlumino, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering of the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.
Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in Germany, 2013" is the result of Conlumino's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in Germany. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in Germany. It is an essential tool for companies active across Germany's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into Germany's online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to Germany's online retail environment. By examining best practice from the leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller retailers, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In terms of value, Germany is the second largest market online retail market in Europe after the UK. The market is witnessing increasing use of smartphones and tablets for online shopping, owing to their ability to allow consumers to shop at any place, or time. The future growth of online retailing will come from Virtual online shopping, same day delivery options, and customization of products online in line with customer requirements.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Rising internet and smartphone penetration, growing credibility towards online shopping and new product customization services offered by online retailers are the major growth accelerators for online retailing in Germany.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand the consumer behaviour and online trends in Germany.
Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.
Learn from best practice approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Idealo.de, Conrad, Adidas, Goertz
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