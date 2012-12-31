New Market Study Published: Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Italy

Recently published research from Canadean, "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Product Synopsis
Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering drivers of online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories) and reviews of the latest best practice in online retail site design- Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential contenton the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key drivers of this market in the future
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in Italy" is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in Italy. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in Italy. It is an essential tool for companies active across Italy's online retail value chain and for new companiesconsidering entry into the Italianonline retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to Italy's online retail environment.By examining best practice from leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller companies, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
A unique feature in the Italianonline retail market is the popularity and success of traditional retail businesses that are adapting and expandinginto online retail.As a result, more and more companies are now competingwith eachother in markets.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession, including the following recovery period, on their discretionary spending and retail markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched.This report quantitatively examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns,including how changes in consumer behaviour have affected the online retail sector for different product categories.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand consumer behaviour and the online trends in Italy.
Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.
Learn from best practice approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Yoox.com, Esselunga, Madrina Duck, onlywood.it, Pierotucci
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in the UK
- Consumer Attitudes & Online Retail Dynamics in Australia
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Brazil
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Spain
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in China
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Germany
- Consumer Attitudes & Online Retail Dynamics in France
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in France
- Consumer Attitudes & Online Retail Dynamics in the UK
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Australia