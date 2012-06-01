New Market Study Published: Consumer Credit in Saudi Arabia

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Credit in Saudi Arabia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- Consumer credit gross value increased by 10% over its 2010 level compared to growth rates of 5% and 6% in 2010 and 2009 respectively. The strong growth rate in 2011 was mainly attributed to the availability of high liquidity in the banking system. Deposits held with banks were able to hit a record in 2011 and banks sought to boost their profits, which were squeezed in 2009 and 2010 as a result of high provisions against non-performing loans as well as the slowdown of lending activity, to take...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Credit in Saudi Arabia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Auto Lending, Card Lending, Durables Lending, Education Lending, Home Lending, Other Personal Lending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Credit market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- UK Consumer Credit 2010
- UK Personal Lending 2008
- The UK Consumer Credit Market in 2007 and Future Outlook
- UK Personal Lending 2010: UK Consumer Credit Market in 2009 and Future Outlook
- UK Personal Lending 2009
- UK Plastic Cards 2008
- UK Plastic Cards 2010
- UK Creditor Insurance 2010
- Consumer Credit in the UK
- Consumer Credit in France