New Market Study Published: Consumer Lending in the Netherlands

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Lending in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Growth in gross consumer lending in the Netherlands in 2012 was up slightly on 2011 in current value terms, as was the outstanding balance for the entire market. This was partly due to a modest recovery in the Dutch economy, which strengthened confidence among lenders and made some consumers less reluctant to borrow money. At the same time, austerity measures imposed to improve the health of the public finances meant that some consumers had no option but to extend existing lines of credit in...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in Netherlands report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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