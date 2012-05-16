New Market Study Published: Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in China

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in China" from Canadean, now available
Marketers in the Fish & Seafood market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Fish & Seafood market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As China undergoes rapid development and population dynamics start to take effect, being able to capitalize early on the new emerging consumer behaviors will be fundamental to future growth. This makes early identification of the consumer groups and trends driving market behavior essential.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Private labels account for a high percentage of Fish & Seafood distributed despite the undeveloped, fragmented state of the Chinese retail market. Penetration is highest in the Ambient Fish & Seafood category, where private labels account for 30% of the market by volume.
Pre-Mid-Lifers have the largest share of the Fish & Seafood market by value, 18%, closely followed by Older Consumers and Older Young Adults. The market is evenly distributed. No age group consumes Fish & Seafood disproportionately, with the market value mirroring the country's population profile.
Frozen Fish & Seafood is the largest product category by value in the Chinese Fish & Seafood market, accounting for 61% of the market by value and 57% of the market by volume.
Scope
Consumer survey data for the following specific categories: Ambient Fish & Seafood, Dried Fish & Seafood, Fresh Fish & Seafood (Counter), Frozen Fish & Seafood, Raw Packaged Fish & Seafood - processed pieces and Raw Packaged Fish & Seafood - whole cuts.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour China, Wal-Mart Super center, China, Tesco ChinaTrust Mart, Wumart Stores. Group, Dashang Group, Metro Cash & Carry, Wuhan Zhongbai Group Co., Ltd., A-Best Supermarket Co., Ltd, New Cooperation Joint-stock trade chain CO., Ltd.
