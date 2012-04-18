New Market Study Published: Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in France, 2011

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in France, 2011" from Canadean, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- Marketers in the Meat market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Meat market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Most Meat categories are already well established in France, and outside of population trends the opportunities for volume growth appear limited, unless innovations can find areas of latent demand. Instead the Meat industry should seek to find ways of offering greater value to French consumers in order to drive value growth. However, this will be difficult given the weak state of the French economy it its low consumer confidence.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Older Consumers have the largest share of the Meat market by value, 29%. This is equal to their share of the population. Since no age group consumers disproportionately to its size, it's important that marketers develop differentiated products aimed at difference age groups.
A significant "attitude-behavior" gap exists between the share of consumers citing that a trend affects their consumption and the actual share of the market value these trends influence. This is because consumers don't always act on these trends - the result is that overall trend influence is limited, but has the potential to grow. This gap is largest in the Ambient Meats and Cooked Meats - Counter categories.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour, Cora, Monoprix, Leclerc, ITM (Intermarche), Casino, Auchan, Systeme U, Aldi, Auchan, Carrefour, Casino, Cora, ITM (Intermarche), Leclerc, Louis Delhaize, Monoprix, Systeme U
