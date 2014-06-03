New Food market report from Mintel: "Cooking & Edible Oils in Germany (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Cooking & Edible Oils in Germany by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all cooking and edible oils. Market size is based on retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Cooking & Edible Oils in Germany is given in EUR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Germany. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Corn/maize (germ)
- Olive
- Other cooking & edible oils
- Rapeseed/canola
- Sunflower/safflower
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
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Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Germany. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nestl? S.A., Unilever plc, P. Br?ndle GmbH, Deoleo, S.A., Peter K?lln KGaA, VOG AG, P. Br?ndle GmbH, DeOleo SA, Kunella Feinkost GmbH, Br?kelmann + Co ? Oelm?hle GmbH + Co, Homann Feinkost GmbH, Own Label, Others, BMELV - German Federal Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection, Destatis - Federal Statistical Office, Information Resources, Inc., GfK Group
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