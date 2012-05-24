New Market Study Published: Corporate Strategies in Direct Selling 2011

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Corporate Strategies in Direct Selling 2011"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Coty's offer to acquire Avon has rekindled interest in direct selling as a distribution channel raising questions about its profitability and prospects. Euromonitor International has examined the channel through a series of case studies of the leading direct sellers' strategies, focusing on emerging market penetration, flexible approach and product and sales model innovation.
Euromonitor International's Corporate Strategies in Direct Selling 2011 global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
