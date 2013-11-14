New Market Study Published: Crestwood Midstream Partners LP (Formerly Quicksilver Gas Services LP) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Crestwood Midstream Partners LP (formerly Quicksilver Gas Services LP) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", is now available at Fast Market Research