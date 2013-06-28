Recently published research from GBI Research, "Critical Care Market to 2019 - Growth from Factor Concentrates New Indications and Increasing Demand for Albumin in Asia-Pacific", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Critical Care Market to 2019 - Growth from Factor Concentrates New Indications and Increasing Demand for Albumin in Asia-Pacific
Summary
GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Critical Care Market to 2019 - Growth from Factor Concentrates New Indications and Increasing Demand for Albumin in Asia-Pacific". The report provides in-depth analysis of the drivers and barriers that affect the global critical care market. The report has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
The report analyzes the markets for factor XIII concentrates, fibrinogen concentrates, albumins, antithrombins and prothrombin complex concentrates in the US, the top five countries of Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain), and Japan. The report does also provide an overview on Asia-Pacific countries, including China, India and Australia.
The report provides an overview of major marketed products in critical care market along with treatment usage patterns, average annual cost of therapy and market forecast to 2019 for key geographical markets, as well as for leading therapeutic segments. The report also provides information on the Research and Development (R&D) product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including the provision of profiles for major players in the critical care market. Finally, the report includes analysis of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity in the critical care market.

GBI Research's analysis indicates that the global critical care market is still an untapped market, with a small number of players accounting for a major proportion of the overall market. The market grew at a very slow growth rate between 2006 and 2012, possibly due to the lac of availability of many of the products in certain markets, especially in the US.
GBI Research estimates that the overall critical care therapeutics market was worth $2.3 billion in 2012, having grown in size at a CAGR of 11% from $1.2 billion in 2006. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach $3.2 billion in 2019. The double-digit market growth registered between 2006 and 2012 can be attributed primarily to the increased demand for and cost of albumin, as well as the approval and launch of new products.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CSL Limited, Baxter International Incorporated, Grifols, SA, Octapharma AG, Kedrion SpA, Biotest, Laboratoire Francais de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies, Bio Products Laboratory Limited, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, China Biologic Products, Incorporated, Hualan Biological Engineering, Incorporated, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Company, Limited
