New Market Study Published: Croatia Insurance Report Q2 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- As of early 2013, the situation and short-term prospects of Croatia's insurance sector remain fairly uninspiring. Official data suggests that non-life insurance premiums contracted through much of 2012. We think that life premiums rose by around 2% last year. Development of the non-life segment is constrained by the softness of the economy. The general lack of interest in unit-linked products suggests that investors and savers remain cautious: this is a challenge for the life segment.
Nevertheless, there are a number of obvious strengths. One reason for the slippage in premiums is that companies are focusing on profitability ahead of growth for its own sake as highlighted by the recent results of market leader CROATIA Osiguranje. For a small country that is not yet a full member of the EU, a large number of multinational companies are present. Some of these are comparatively small Austrian groups such as GRAWE and Merkur. However, Allianz, Vienna Insurance Group (VIG, through three different subsidiaries), Generali, ERGO and UNIQA are present, as are less frequently encountered names such as Triglav and Baloise. Croatian households and businesses are being offered risk management and savings solutions by a variety of companies that can exploit opportunities of scale across European or even global businesses.
