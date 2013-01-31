New Market Study Published: Cyber Security Market in India 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Cyber Security Market in India 2012" from Netscribes, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The basic premise of making fast money or transgressing into competitive warfare to a more grave espionage has initiated the malaise called cyber attacks. Cyber attacks could target anyone be it an MNC or even Small and Medium Enterprise (SME). In all the cases, the certainty in such exercises is that companies fall prey to such attacks and are subjected to a high degree of reputational risk in addition to financial losses incurred due to data leakage. Moreover, as technological advancements render heightened adoption of smartphones or other such devices that induce greater internet connectivity, risks associated with cyber domain loom large translating into more cyber attacks. What renders it to be more insidious is that these attacks do not follow any common pattern or motive and thereby becomes more dangerous not only in terms of information security for companies but also for national security as a whole. As more and more cyber attacks get recorded across the world, cyber security solutions are poised for further growth.
The report begins with the introduction of concept of cyber security along with a brief snapshot of the objectives as well as the efforts required to secure systems in the cyber space. It then goes on to describe a work model of cyber security in terms of the defense mechanism it follows. The report then moves towards providing a brief overview of the global cyber security market with the global as well as Asia Pacific market size and growth along with a competitive landscape. This is collaborated with snapshots and some facts associated with global cyber security arena. Then the report goes on to describing the Indian market along with its market size and growth. It gets followed by a brief detailing about the different types of cyber attacks witnessed across the cyber space. This gets immediately succeeded by a value chain analysis that speaks about the individual components that summarize the process of providing security solutions. Next in line is an elaborated discussion on the types of cyber security and brief descriptions added with it. Then next section speaks about the best practices followed in the market in terms of cyber security solutions. It then discusses about the market scenario in SMEs and associated growth opportunity in the said sector.
