New Market Study Published: Czech Republic Oil & Gas Report Q4 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Czech Republic Oil & Gas Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Despite the relative strength of the market by regional standards, BMI remains cautious towards the Czech Republic's commercial real estate segment. Rents and capital values remained stable over 2012, but market volatility and poor fundamentals will see correction further down the line as the market is considered increasingly overpriced. However, there is no indication that there will be anything more than gentle fluctuations in rents and capital values in the short term, and yields are likely to remain at present levels throughout 2013.
The Czech Republic Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country in the context of a cautiously optimistic outlook for a market vulnerable to eurozone sensibilities.
With a focus on the three principal cities of Prague, Plzen and Brno, the report covers market performance in terms of rental rates and yields, and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of government austerity on a market where cash flow is already restricted. The key growth areas driven by increasing activity on the part of international investors, and the potential of the domestic consumer market, are also explored with corporate growth strategies looking to the country for expansionary opportunities.
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In spite of this relative optimism, 2013 in the country region is set to face many of the same problems as seen in 2012: poor construction pipeline, physical drag of the US fiscal cliff, Chinese growth bottoming out, geo-political risk, and the euro debt and slow eurozone economies. However, the risks are set to be less severe as balance sheets for consumers and businesses have improved and extra liquidity in the market place should induce more transactions and reduce market associated risks.
Key Points
- Our outlook for the Czech construction sector has changed for the worse as we downgrade our forecasts for construction industry value in 2013 to decline by nearly 4.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) in real value terms (compared with the 2.2% y-o-y contraction expected last quarter). This will follow a 4.6% y-o-y and 6.3% y-o-y contraction in real value terms in 2011 and 2012 respectively (according to revised figures from the Czech Statistical Office). In fact, we highlight further downside risk to this scenario and warn that the downturn in the industry could prove to be more prolonged, possibly extending up to 2014.
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