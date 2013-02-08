New Market Study Published: Dairy Packaging in Turkey
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Dairy products, including milk, yoghurt, cheese, kefir (a fermented milk drink) and ayran (a yoghurt-based drink which is made by mixing yoghurt with water), form an integral part of the traditional Turkish diet. Milk grew by 2% due to the shift from unpackaged milk towards packaged milk. Packaging companies like Tetra Pak and dairy producers such as Pinar continue social projects in order to strengthen social recognition and change the behaviour towards healthier and packaged products. An 5%...
Euromonitor International's Dairy Packaging in Turkey report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Cheese, Drinking Milk Products, Other Dairy Products, Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
