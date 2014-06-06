Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Debit Cards in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Debit cards remained the largest category amongst all payment card types in the Czech Republic over the review period. As a result, most of the innovation seen in financial cards was centred on debit cards. Several pilot programmes were ongoing in 2013, especially in the field of mobile payments. Leading retail banks undertook various approaches to providing a competitive offering. While experimentation was seen using the near field communication (NFC) functionality of mobile phones, payment...
Euromonitor International's Debit Transactions in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Debit Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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