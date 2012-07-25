New Market Study Published: Degradable Solutions AG - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Degradable Solutions AG (Degradable Solutions) is a medical device company, based in Switzerland. The company designs, develops and manufactures degradable medical implants. It offers synthetic bone grafts, tissue fixation implants and porous resorbable foams. The company provides services such as manufacturing services, assembling and packaging, analytics logistics. The company OEM categories include resorbable tissue fixation, calcium phosphates, fibres, foams, films, coatings, coloring, assemblies, micro parts, x-ray markers, compounds and sterilization of resorbable implants. Its clients include medical and pharmaceutical companies throughout the world. Degradable Solutions operates in collaboration with medical companies, research institutes and surgeons. It was founded in 1999. Degradable Solutions is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Degradable Solutions AG portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
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