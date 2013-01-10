New Market Study Published: Denmark Oil and Gas Report Q1 2013

New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- BMI View: Denmark is hoping to avoid becoming an oil importer for another few years, despite declining near-term production. The government is confident the country will sustain its position as a net exporter of gas until the end of the decade, with some recovery in volumes likely over the medium term. Given the scale of the likely near-term fall in gas output, however, Denmark may experience a shortfall by 2013. Over the longer term, shale gas could play an important role in boosting supply, but environmental concerns may slow the rate of progress.
