New Market Study Published: Denmark Telecommunications Report Q4 2013

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Denmark Telecommunications Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Subscriber numbers in Denmark's mobile market returned to growth in Q213, reversing the declining trend of the previous two quarters. It reported expansion of 0.8% in the quarter, but the subscriber base was still down by 0.8% y-o-y. Operators will need to focus on migrating subscribers to higher value mobile broadband services and converged offerings with fixed-line. While no new data is available for our Q413 report for the fixed-line or broadband markets, we believe that the former continues to decline and the latter is growing slowly. Mobile broadband is a high growth area compared with the other elements of the market. We expect this pattern to continue through 2013 and into 2014.
Key Data
- In September 2013, Telia announced it was merging its network on the island of Lolland, in Zealand region, with that of Telenor, providing customers with a 40 percent increase in the number of transmitters and a marked improvement in service in the region.
- In June 2013 TDC announced plans to provide LTE to 99.8% of the Danish population, including 207 of the most scarcely populated regions in Denmark by the end of 2015. The company is seeking suppliers of technical equipment for its LTE network expansion, with Chinese-based Huawei a potential candidate.
- In June 2013 Hi3G Access Denmark (3 Denmark) announced plans for 4G mobile customers to receive voice/data services at the same rates when roaming on the 3 network in neighbouring Sweden. This marks an expansion in the original roaming agreement, were 3 Denmark users were only able to roam without charges on 3 Sweden's 3G network.
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