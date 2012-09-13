New Market Study Published: Deodorants in Uruguay

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Deodorants in Uruguay"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Deodorant use is widespread amongst the Uruguayan population, with relatively high per capita consumption, making the category a mature one, with relatively limited retail volume sales growth potential. Over the review period, companies, particularly the leading player Unilever, continued to provide consumers with many options, in terms of formats and value-added variants, in an attempt to boost retail value sales.
Euromonitor International's Deodorants in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
