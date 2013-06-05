New Market Study Published: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in Spain

Fast Market Research recommends "Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in Spain" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Despite the aggravation of the Spanish economic situation, designer apparel (ready-to-wear) in Spain continued to perform positively. Designer apparel is taking advantage of the boom of arrivals of affluent consumers from emerging countries such as China, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Israel. The Spanish government and private initiatives are the key factors in the development of this trend as there has been growing support for luxury tourism, by the implementation of high range tourist facilities...
Euromonitor International's Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Designer Clothing (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
