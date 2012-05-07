New Market Study Published: Digestive Remedies in China

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- The market for digestive remedies continued to record steady growth in 2011, rising by over 9% in value sales terms, reaching RMB5.2 billion. This was generally in line with the steady upward trend in digestive remedies demand in China. With the acceleration of the pace of life in modern China, more and more young people, in particular white-collar workers, have been suffering digestive problems, stimulating the increase in demand for digestive remedies. However, during the review period there...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Combination Products - Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Diarrhoeal Remedies, First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Medicated Confectionery, Medicated Shampoos, Motion Sickness Remedies, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Medicated Skin Care, Pharyngeal Preparations, Standard Eye Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages, Systemic Analgesics, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
