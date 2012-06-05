New Market Study Published: Digestive Remedies in France

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Digestive Remedies in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The transfer of prescription digestive medicines to the self-medication market continued in France between the end of 2010 and 2011. After the switch of Pantoprazole with a dosage of 20mg per tablet at the end of 2009, Trimebutine 100mg was switched at the end of 2010. As a result, new brands were available within this category: Pantozol Control from Nycomed France, Pantoloc from Novartis Group France and Mopralpro from Bayer Sante Familiale, all of them proton pump inhibitors during 2010, but...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
