New Market Study Published: Digestive Remedies in South Africa

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Unhealthy eating continues to be the main driver for most digestive system disorder problems in South Africa. This is pushing up the demand across all the categories in the digestive remedies sector. Laxatives is currently the most popular category in South Africa, where consumers use them for relief from problems such as constipation and other digestive system irregularities.
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Health in South Africa
- Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Respiratory Disposables Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Airway and Anesthesia Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Arthroscopy Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in South Africa
- Dental Chairs and Equipment Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Infusion Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Other Joint Reconstruction Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018