New Market Study Published: Digestive Remedies in Switzerland

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Digestive remedies fell short of registering positive growth in 2012, with a decline of 1% in current value terms. The 1% value decline was three percentage points lower than the CAGR during the review period. The reason behind this is the fact that digestive remedies is reaching maturity in Switzerland, generating sales of CHF125 million in 2012. Laxatives accounted for the largest share of value sales in digestive remedies in 2012, reaching CHF59 million, and accounting for a 47% share of...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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