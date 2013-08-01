New Market Study Published: Dishwashers in Romania

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dishwashers in Romania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Despite the lack of support from the property market, dishwashers retail volume sales growth than most other major appliance types. Whilst growth was derived from a low sales base, with only 36,000 units sold in 2012, more people are becoming interested in dishwashers, in order to avoid a tedious household chore.
Euromonitor International's Dishwashers in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dishwashers in Japan
- Dishwashers in Indonesia
- Dishwashers in Hong Kong, China
- Dishwashers in Hungary
- Dishwashers in Chile
- Dishwashers in the US
- Dishwashers in Germany
- Dishwashers in Russia
- Dishwashers in Venezuela
- Dishwashers in France