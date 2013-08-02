New Market Study Published: Dishwashing in Bosnia-Herzegovina

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dishwashing in Bosnia-Herzegovina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- The 2012 performance of dishwashing in Bosnia-Herzegovina was an improvement on the average recorded during the review period. The recession was still a factor in this category, but signs of recovery were visible with value sales growth and the growth of automatic dishwashing.
Euromonitor International's Dishwashing in Bosnia-Herzegovina market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dishwashing Products in Asia-Pacific
- Dishwashing Products in Europe
- Dishwashing Products in Japan
- Dishwashing Products in France
- Dishwashing Products in the United States
- Dishwashing Products in the United Kingdom
- Dishwashing Products in Germany
- Dishwashing in Poland
- Dishwashing in India
- Dishwashing in Egypt