New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashing in Morocco"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Home insecticides are popular products in Morocco, where the hot weather attracts multiple insects, in particular, mosquitoes and flies. The country is gradually shifting from traditional homemade insecticides to specialised products sold through independent and chained retailers.
Competitive Landscape
SC Johnson leads in 2013 with a 59% value share. The strength of the company relies on popular brand Raid, present both in electric insecticides with Raid diffuser electric representing 72% of sales, and in spray/aerosol holding a 13% share in value terms. Long-time presence, strong TV promotion presence and wide availability in both independent and modern retailers along with product development in electric insecticides contributed to the leadership of the brand and the group. Its relatively affordable price enabled SC Johnson to maintain customer retention.
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Industry Prospects
Home insecticides is expected to witness a constant value CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. This forecast is in line with the review period CAGR of almost 6%. Product development, stronger household penetration and wider product availability contributed to this strong forecast.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Insecticides industry in Morocco with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Insecticides industry in Morocco, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Insecticides in Morocco market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Insecticides in Morocco?
- What are the major brands in Morocco?
- Which type of insects (eg. ants, mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches etc) are most prevalent in Morocco?
- What are the key new product launches in the insecticides market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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