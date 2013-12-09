Fast Market Research recommends "Distributed Generation and Smarter Transmission Tweaking the European Electricity Business Model" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Since 2006, the European power sector has had to change according to the new legislation and targets set by the European Union (EU) in the areas of environmental sustainability, security of supply, and competitiveness, the so-called "three pillars" of European Union energy policy. These changes have taken place due to rising demand for electricity, depletion of fossil fuels and increased Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions (JRC, 2008). The European nations are now looking for alternative ways to meet the increasing demand for electricity. The integration of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) into the grid to decrease emissions and conserve fossil fuels has been the major aim of the European governments. A number of plans and policies such as the EU Directive 2001/77/EC, Directive 2009/28/EC, and the European Strategic Energy Technology Plan (SET-Plan) have been put in place to support the growth of RES. A number of Distributed Generation (DG) activities are occurring across Europe, which may lead to centralized generation and transmission. The integration of RES into the power grid leads to challenges in terms of grid connection, such as harmonization in grid connection requirements, insufficient curtailment rules, compensation issues, future increases in curtailment, and lack of consideration for RES in national transmission system development plans.
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Scope
- Role of distributed generation and smart grid technologies in the present business context
- Major plans and policies driving the growth of renewable energy sources in Europe
- Selected list of distributed generation and smart grid project activities across Europe
- Barriers associated with grid integration of distributed generation in Europe
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insight into the benefits involved with decentralized power systems.
- Comprehend the restraints involved with grid integration of distributed generation.
- Identify the key activities and programs driving distributed generation in Europe.
- Gain insight into how distributed generation and smarter transmission is transforming the European electricity business model.
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