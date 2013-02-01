New Market Study Published: Dog Food in New Zealand

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dog Food in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Humanisation continues to be an ongoing trend in dog food. Dog food has increasingly replicated benefits similar to those in human food, which is encouraging pet owners to purchase premium dog food with more innovative ingredients. Typical on-pack statements on premium dog food include: high quality ingredients of protein, enriched with vitamins and minerals, antioxidants and a nutritionally-balanced diet.
Euromonitor International's Dog Food in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
