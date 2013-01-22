New Market Study Published: Dog Food in the Netherlands

Fast Market Research recommends "Dog Food in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Sales of dog food in the Netherlands are expected to grow by 2% in 2012. Positive sales in 2012 are driven by consumers paying more attention to specialised products such as dog treats and premium dog food. Dog treats and mixers is set to see the highest value growth in 2012 of 3%. Dog treats and mixers are generally speaking more expensive because of the nature of the products. Volume sales of dog treats and mixers also show the highest growth in 2012 by 2% to 9,000 tonnes. The reason for the...
Euromonitor International's Dog Food in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
