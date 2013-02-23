New Market Study Published: Dog Food in the Philippines

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dog Food in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Specific trends have shaped dog food's development in the Philippines. The rising number of single-person households and urbanisation boosted dog ownership and dog food consumption. Growing awareness of proper dog care and diets, the advocacy of animal care organisations, the incorporation of health and wellness ingredients and increasing ownership of pure breed dogs have grown awareness and demand for prepared food among high- and middle-income households. Company initiatives have helped to...
Euromonitor International's Dog Food in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
