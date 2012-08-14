New Market Study Published: Domestic Tourism in Malaysia to 2016: Market Databook

Fast Market Research recommends "Domestic Tourism in Malaysia to 2016: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the travel and tourism industry in Malaysia. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for domestic tourism in Malaysia. 'Domestic Tourism in Malaysia to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the travel and tourism industry in Malaysia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Malaysian travel and tourism value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for domestic tourism in the travel and tourism industry in Malaysia for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on domestic tourism by region and purpose of visit for the period 2007 through to 2016
Scope
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the travel and tourism industry covering domestic tourism in Malaysia
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on domestic tourist trips by region and purpose of visit
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
