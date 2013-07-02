Fast Market Research recommends "Downsizing Globally: The Impact of Changing Household Structure on Global Consumer Markets" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Despite ever rising living costs and the inability of many young adults to fly the nest while times are hard, the global trend towards smaller and less conventional household units continued apace over the review period, driven by lower marriage and fertility rates, ageing populations, rapid urbanisation and rising wealth in emerging markets. This new global report analyses household statistics and behaviour, and suggests how these may shape demand and impact marketers in the future.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Strategy Briefing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Household Appliances: Global Industry Almanac
- Consumer Trends in the Make-up Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Make-up Market in India
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in China
- Global Packaging Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Packaging Industry
- Consumer Trends in the Make-up Market in Brazil
- Household Appliances: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Haircare Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in India
- Consumer Trends in the Feminine care Market in France