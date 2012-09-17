New Market Study Published: Dr. Reddy's: Biosimilars Company Analysis

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Dr. Reddy's: Biosimilars Company Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's biosimilars portfolio, including analysis of key product profiles, examining key drivers and resistors to development, market sizing, specifics of development such as clinical trials (where available) for each key biosimilar molecule in development.
Scope
- Strategic insight into the key strategies that have shaped the company's progress and/or will define its outlook going forward.
- Provides an indication of how biosimilars fit into the wider company context, and a history of deals & alliances.
Highlights
Dr.Reddy's has strategic aims to both expand the number of countries in which its four launched biosimilar products are marketed, as well as commercialize additional candidates - seven are in early development and pre-clinical testing.
Reasons to Get this Report
- See how the success of the deal with Merck KGaA will be key to the company's long-run performance
- Evaluate the copmany's experience in biosimilars development with 4 products launched in India and other RoW markets
