Fast Market Research recommends "Dried Processed Food in Romania" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Rice and dessert mixes form the market of dried processed food in Romania in 2013. Like dried pasta, rice is perceived as a staple food. This makes the category rather stable in terms of development and less volatile during the economic downturn as consumers remain reliant on it to bulk out meals. Dessert mixes will record the highest market volume and current value growth rate in 2013. The lack of free time but also the desire to bake rapid sophisticated desserts will lead to a considerable...
Euromonitor International's Dried Processed Food in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dried Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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