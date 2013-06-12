New Market Study Published: Dried Processed Food in Venezuela

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dried Processed Food in Venezuela", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Dried processed food has been one of the best performing categories of packaged food over 2012 owing to the popularity of rice and dried pasta among Venezuelan consumers. Rice and dried pasta are ranked second and third in the food preferences of Venezuelan consumers according to a survey on consumer habits conducted by the Central Bank of Venezuela in 2011. According to the survey, 21% of the population made meals with rice with a variety of toppings such as meat, fish or grain for lunch in...
Euromonitor International's Dried Processed Food in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
