New Market Study Published: E-Commerce - Italy - a Snapshot

Recently published research from Mintel, "E-Commerce - Italy - a Snapshot", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2012 -- -Commerce in Italy by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2011. This market covers media/reading material, adornment, computer related products, electrical and electronic equipment including mobile phones and other products bought on-line via computers or mobile phones by consumers. Other home and garden products are not covered because insignificant in this market. Other segment is formed mainly by Travel & Tourism (52% of the total market) and Insurance (9% of the total market). It excludes second hand products, including those bought on e-bay, products bought by mail order/telephone orders. Market value comprises on-line sales including sales tax through all types of retailers. Market size for E-Commerce in Italy is given in EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
