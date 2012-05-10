New Market Study Published: E-Retailing in the European Automotive Aftermarket

New Transportation research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- Online sales have increased rapidly in recent years, fueled by web-enabled devices, improved payment methods, broadband connectivity, and improvements in online retail offerings. The past few years have seen major retailers increasingly taking advantage of the channel, using it as a cost-effective platform to enter new countries and to boost sales and brand penetration in existing markets.
Scope
- Develop entry strategies for the online market, by learning of the most successful strategies that competitors have chosen and have been implemented.
- Improve online activities and boost revenue, by gaining insight into what consumers expect from a transactional website and online delivery options.
- Make decisions about your online products and service proposition, by uncovering how companies have diversified when using the internet for sales.
- Establish which products fit with your existing online portfolio, by studying the strategies of Europe's most successful online aftermarket retailers.
- Seize the gaps in the online market, by establishing what your competitors' online activities are, and where they are not active.
Highlights
The development of online services within the economies of developed and emerging countries points to a fundamental transformation of the aftermarket industry, where existing and new web platforms will become increasingly prominent.
Aftermarket companies should expect to see the following developments online: Product diversification by specialist retailers; Spread of service concepts using the co-operative network strategy; Cross-fertilization of aftermarket channels; Officially endorsed aftermarket channels for vehicle manufacturers.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which countries have the highest penetration of Internet users?
- Which of your competitors or competitive distribution channels have no transactional websites in place?
- In which products should you consider diversification via an online medium?
- Where are the opportunities for you company in developing an online strategy?
- Who are the pureplay e-retailers and how are they succeeding?
