New Market Study Published: Eggs in China

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- The total volume consumption of eggs rose to 28 million tonnes, with growth of 4% in 2012. Chinese consumers have a long history of raising poultry and eating eggs; thus fresh eggs was still one of the most common foods in China in the review period. Thus, the sufficient supply of eggs thanks to mature breeding, as well as increasing per capita consumption of eggs, especially in rural areas, contributed to the rising consumption of eggs.
Euromonitor International's Eggs in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eggs market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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- Eggs in Germany
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- Fresh Food in India
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