New Market Study Published: Egypt Retail Report Q3 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Egypt Retail Report Q3 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- The Egypt Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm concerns about the impact on Egypt's economic outlook of a collapse in fixed investment and exports that is continuing to weigh heavily on the headline GDP growth figure.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Egyptian retail market while minimising investment risk, and also explores the impact of the recession in the eurozone (which absorbs one-quarter of Egyptian exports) on the Egyptian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Egyptian retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Egyptian per-capita consumer spending is forecast to more than double by 2016, compared with a regional growth average of only 7%. The country comes last in BMI's Middle East and Africa Retail Risk/Reward Ratings, although it outperforms slightly for Reward.
Among all retail categories, autos will be the outperformer through to 2016 in growth terms, with unit sales forecast to increase by 126% between 2012 and 2016, from 185,680 units to 419,598 units. Car ownership in Egypt is estimated at around 23 cars per 1,000 people, compared with 35 per 1,000 in Iran and more than 100 per 1,000 in Saudi Arabia, which means the country has considerable room for growth.
In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in trade tariff reform between Egypt and the EU, which will open the market for more overseas manufacturers and expand export opportunities for domestic producers.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- The Egyptian economy continues to stagnate, and is unlikely to emerge from its rough patch until late 2012 or early 2013 under even a best-case scenario. BMI is forecasting real GDP growth of 2.3% and 4.6% in FY2011/12 and FY2012/13 respectively, with private consumption and an improved net export position likely to boost the headline growth figure.
- BMI maintains a broadly optimistic outlook on household consumption, despite the relatively weak employment backdrop. We forecast private expenditure to increase 4.0% and 5.0% in real terms in FY2011/12 and FY2012/13 respectively.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Retail Report Q3 2012
- Singapore Retail Report Q3 2012
- Malaysia Retail Report Q3 2012
- Indonesia Retail Report Q3 2012
- Hungary Retail Report Q3 2012
- Hong Kong Retail Report Q3 2012
- Czech Republic Retail Report Q3 2012
- Brazil Retail Report Q3 2012
- Colombia Retail Report Q3 2012
- Russia Retail Report Q3 2012