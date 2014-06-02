New Computer Technology market report from Euromonitor International: "Electronic Components, Valves and Tubes in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Domestic demand grows by 12% over the review period, to reach SR3.3 billion in 2012. Imports decline as imports' penetration decreases by 24 percentage points to 35% of the total market over 2007-2012. The turnover of local producers outperforms the market to reach SR2.2 billion in 2012. Exports remain unimportant for local producers, generating a meagre 1% of total turnover. Production revenue is expected to grow by a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period amid rising demand.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Electronic Components, Valves and Tubes in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 321. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Electronic Components, Valves and Tubes in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 321 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Diodes and Other Semiconductor Devices, Electronic Tubes, Integrated and Printed Circuits, Resistors and Capacitors.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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