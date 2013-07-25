New Market Study Published: Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Israel

Fast Market Research recommends "Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Israel" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- In 2012 the Government ratified the decline in tax for imported electronics products following a report compiled after the social protests of 2011. The report recommended that the market should be more open to importing commodities. According to the reform, goods can be imported tax free up to a transaction price of US$325; this move was designed to help increase the personal imports and online purchasing of electronics.
Euromonitor International's Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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