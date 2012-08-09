New Market Study Published: Emergency Contraception in Sweden

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The market entry of parallel importers increased price competition in Swedish emergency contraception in 2011. Increased price competition contributed to a slowdown in value growth.
Euromonitor International's Emergency Contraception in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Emergency Contraception market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Emergency Contraception in Slovakia
- Emergency Contraception in China
- Emergency Contraception in Latvia
- Emergency Contraception in Finland
- Emergency Contraception in France
- Emergency Contraception in Belgium
- Emergency Contraception in Denmark
- Emergency Contraception in Canada
- Emergency Contraception in India
- Emergency Contraception in Ukraine