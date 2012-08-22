New Market Study Published: Emerging Pharmaceutical Markets in the Middle East

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Emerging Pharmaceutical Markets in the Middle East", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- The report presents and analyzes exclusive survey data from 126 industry executives on industry incentives, commercial environment, and partnership plans. Each country's macroeconomic, pricing and reimbursement, and healthcare environment is described and compared. An attractiveness index allowing comparison of the five countries along four dimensions is also presented.
Scope
- Forecast pharmaceutical sales for five key Middle East countries to 2017.
- Gain insights into the relative merits of Middle Eastern pharma markets from a survey of 126 executives.
- Learn about regional variations in IP protection, infrastructure, and disease burden.
- Evaluate pricing and reimbursement environments across the region.
- Assess each of the five countries using the Scrip Insights attractiveness index.
Highlights
Looking at sales forecasts for 2012, Egyptian sales are estimated at $3.9bn, followed by Iran ($2.9bn), Saudi Arabia ($2.3bn), Israel ($1.5bn), and the UAE ($1.3bn). On a per capita basis, Israel and UAE lead the way, due to their comparatively small populations.
The Scrip Insights' survey of pharmaceutical industry insiders found that UAE ranked highly in encouraging foreign investment, while Iran lagged. For encouraging innovation, 88% of respondents thought that Israel had put in place enough initiatives to encourage innovation in the domestic biopharma industry.
Compared with 2012, by 2017 the market for pharmaceuticals in UAE is forecast to have risen the most in percentage terms among the five countries, by 115%. The UAE topped the Scrip Insights attractiveness index due to its high growth prospects and government incentives for overseas investment.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Egpyt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the UAE compare in terms of healthcare infrastructure, and government incentives for pharma companies?
- Which countries have the greatest disease burden?
- How do drug prices and per capita pharmaceutical spending vary across the region?
- Which countries have the greatest incentives for innovation?
- How are political events shaping the market environments across the region?
