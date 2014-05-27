New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "EpiCast Report: Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma - Epidemiology Forecast to 2023"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) refers to a group of cancers that develop in the lymphatic system. In NHL, the body's immune system is affected by the uncontrollable growth of malignant white blood cells, resulting in the body's inability to fight infections and other diseases. NHL is characterized into three types - B-cell, T-cell, and natural killer lymphocyte lymphomas. B-cell lymphomas are the most common form of NHL in developed countries. NHL ranks as the most commonly occurring hematologic cancer in adults. Despite the many advances in research, NHL remains largely incurable and the causes unknown.
GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase in the incident cases of B-cell NHL in the 6MM, from 89,455 incident cases in 2013 to 111,366 incident cases in 2023, with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.45%. In 2023, the US will have the highest number of incident cases of B-cell NHL, with 56,033 incident cases, followed by Germany with 17,176 incident cases, and the UK with 12,548 incident cases.
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For this analysis, GlobalData epidemiologists utilized peer-reviewed journals and country-specific disease databases to construct the 10-year epidemiological forecast for the incident cases of follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, DLBCL, and mantle cell lymphoma in the 6MM. A major strength of GlobalData's epidemiological analysis is the use of available country-specific sources, allowing for a meaningful comparison of the epidemiological characteristics of B-cell NHL in the 6MM. In addition, this forecast provides detailed segmentation of the B-cell NHL for each country by age, sex, and B-cell NHL subtype, thereby providing a comprehensive view of B-cell NHL in the 6MM.
Scope
- The Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical epidemiological trends for NHL in the six major markets (6MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the incident cases of follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL], and mantle cell lymphoma segmented by age (ages =30 years) and sex in these markets.
- The NHL epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global NHL market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global NHL market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the sex and age groups that present the best opportunities for NHL therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
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