New Market Study Published: Estonia Food & Drink Report 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Estonia Food & Drink Report 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Estonia's consumer outlook remains broadly positive, underpinned by falling unemployment and rising wages. Nevertheless, the private label has become an important part of grocery shopping, supported by the wide range of goods promoted by leading mass grocery retail players in the country. The maturity of many food and drinks categories will also contribute to relatively modest volume and value growth of the overall grocery market.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption: +1.51%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017: +1.78%. - - 2013 alcoholic drinks sales (volume): +0.01%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +0.75%. - - 2013 soft drinks sales (volume): +2.18%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +1.02%. - - 2013 mass grocery retail sales: +2.42%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +4.43%.
Key Company Trends
Project Promotes Local Foods: In August 2012, local press reported that Estonian agricultural producers, chefs and other activists are urging local communities to eat domestic food products. Their project, 'Local Food on the Tables of Local Communities', has been in operation for three years. As part of the scheme, communities were shown that using locally produced foods in school meals is no more expensive than using imported ingredients.
Yields Higher Despite Late Harvest: Statistics Estonia reported in September 2012 that the harvest of key agricultural commodities had been postponed but that yields were higher than in 2011. By mid- September, only 80% of areas planted to cereal grains had been harvested, with this figure falling to less than 50% for rapeseed, turnips and potatoes. In terms of yields, one hectare of harvested cereals yielded more than 3,743kg, a figure not seen since 2007.
