Fast Market Research recommends "Ethylene Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Ethylene Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Argentina Ethylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Ethylene industry in Argentina. The report covers Argentina Ethylene plants and presents installed capacity by feedstock and process. In addition, it presents Ethylene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Ethylene producers in Argentina. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Argentina Ethylene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Ethylene industry supply scenario in Argentina from 2000 to 2017 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Ethylene plants in Argentina with capacity forecasts to 2017
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology and operator and equity details
- Ethylene industry market dynamics in Argentina from 2000 to 2017 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2017 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Ethylene plants
- Company shares of key Ethylene producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Ethylene industry in Argentina
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Ethylene industry in Argentina
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Ethylene industry in Argentina
- Understand the market positioning of Ethylene producers in Argentina
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Argentina
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Dow Chemical Company,, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Asia Pacific Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- eope Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Polyethylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Ethylene Industry Outlook in France to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Ethylene Industry Outlook in the UK to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update
- Ethylene Industry Outlook in Saudi Arabia to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- North America Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- North America Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants